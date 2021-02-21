LIVE – L’Atalanta torna in vantaggio con Gosens, 2-1 dal Gewiss Stadium

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Al 62′ minuto l’Atalanta torna in vantaggio con Robin Gosens, il terzino conclude a rete servito da Duvan Zapata. Disattenzione difensiva da parte del Napoli.

