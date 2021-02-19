Varriale: “Il Napoli ha perso per errori individuali. Le assenze non giustificano la sconfitta”

Pasquale Caldarelli
Enrico Varriale, attraverso un tweet ha espresso la sua opinione riguardo la partita contro il Granada analizzando la cattiva prestazione degli azzurri, soprattutto quella di Osimhen e Lobotka.

Di seguito il tweet.

