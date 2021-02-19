Insigne felice per il ritorno di Koulibaly e Ghoulam! Il messaggio del Capitano sui social

Scritto da:
Raffaele Ciccarelli
-

Lorenzo Insigne invoca a gran voce il ritorno di Kalidou Koulibaly e Faouzi Ghoulam! Il capitano del Napoli ha postato una storia sul suo profilo ufficiale Instagram mostrandosi felice per la loro negatività al Covid-19:

