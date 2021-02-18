Granada, ecco la formazione ufficiale: dentro l’ex obiettivo azzurro Gonalons

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Anche il Granada ha svelato l’undici titolare che scenderà in campo stasera contro il Napoli, ve lo riportiamo di seguito:

Granada (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Foulquier, Duarte, Vallejo, Neva; Herrera, Gonalons; Machis, Montoro, Kenedy; Jorge Molina

