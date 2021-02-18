Alvino critico: “Stasera tutti dovrebbero chiedere scusa ai tifosi”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Izzo
-

Carlo Alvino, sul proprio profilo Twitter, ha così commentato la prestazione di stasera del Napoli contro il Granada:

Mi piacerebbe sentir dire da tutti stasera una cosa sola ‘chiediamo scusa ai tifosi’. Solo questo!

