Serie A: Inter-Lazio: il risultato finale

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

L’Inter vince 3-1 contro la Lazio e vola prima in classifica. Prima Lukaku e poi Lautaro blindano la vittoria, contro una Lazio troppo passiva. L’unico gol dei biancocelesti lo segna Milinkovic-Savic.

