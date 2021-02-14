Milik e lo scatto con ADL: “Buon San Valentino…”

Filippo Romano
Arek Milik, ha pubblicato una Story su Instagram, presentando una frecciatina alquanto velata al presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis.
“Buon San Valentino”, con una fotografia ritraente lui e il patron della dirigenza azzurra.
Di seguito, lo scatto:

