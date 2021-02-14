Lozano commenta la vittoria: “Avanti così, tutti uniti”

Scritto da:
Fabio Prezioso
-

Hirving Lozano ha commentato sul proprio profilo Instagram la vittoria di ieri sera contro la Juventus per 1-0:

Cosí squadra tutta unita in avanti Así equipo todos unidos para adelante

