Fiorentina, Prandelli su Malcuit: “Sta crescendo ogni giorno di più”

Nicola Vincoli
-

Cesare Prandelli, allenatore della Fiorentina, ha speso parole d’elogio nei confronti del neo acquisto Kevin Malcuit dal Napoli.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

Malcuit? Si sta allenando bene, migliora ogni giorno di più”

