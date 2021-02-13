[TWEET] Morata è sul campo del Maradona: le immagini della Juventus

Scritto da:
Giorgia Petrone
-

Arrivano le prime immagini dei bianconeri al Maradona: la Juventus ha postato sul suo profilo ufficiale un video di Alvaro Morata che cammina sul manto erboso dello stadio. Ecco il tweet:

