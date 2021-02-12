PRIMAVERA – I convocati di mister Cascione

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-

Il Napoli Primavera giocherà domani il derby campano contro il Benevento, match valido per la nona giornata del campionato Primavera 2. La partita si disputerà allo Stadio “Piccolo” di Cercola alle ore 14:30. Ecco i convocati di mister Cascione:

