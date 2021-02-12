Kiss Kiss Napoli: “Napoli in ritiro prima della sfida contro la Juve!”

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Secondo quanto detto da Kiss Kiss Napoli, alla vigilia del big match contro la Juve il Napoli andrà in ritiro. Anche il presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis sarà presente per dare supporto alla squadra in un momento difficile.

