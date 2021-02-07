FOTO – Benitez sui social in compagnia di qualche amico speciale

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Sul proprio profilo Instagram, l’ex allenatore del Napoli Rafa Benitez ha pubblicato una foto insieme ai suoi cani. Qui la piccola descrizione che accompagna la foto: “Un altro giorno a godermi il calcio e stare con i miei cani. ⚽️🐶”.

