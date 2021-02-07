Classifica – La Lazio raggiunge la Roma al quarto posto, Napoli in ritardo

Con la vittoria sul Cagliari, la Lazio aggancia la Roma al quarto posto, il Napoli ha tre punti di ritardo.

Ecco la foto della Classifica.

