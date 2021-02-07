Candreva è un giocatore della Samp a titolo definitivo

Nunzio Mariconda
Antonio Candreva, ex esterno dell’Inter, sarà riscattato dalla società Ligure. Il classe 87′ approdò a Genova in estate e la clausola che prevedeva l’acquisto a titolo definitivo era conquistare almeno un punto da parte della squadra di Ranieri

