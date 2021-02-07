Benevento-Sampdoria 0-0: padroni di casa vicini al gol

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Termina 0-0 la prima frazione tra Benevento e Sampdoria. Un match di fatto molto tattico, con poche opportunità da ambo le parti. I sanniti, si svegliano nel finale, tramite Caprari, che va vicino alla rete, con una conclusione dalla media distanza.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE