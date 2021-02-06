ESCLUSIVA – Il Napoli in partenza verso lo stadio, le immagini degli azzurri[VIDEO]

Scritto da:
Raffaele Granata
-

Il Napoli è pronto ad affrontare la sfida con il Genoa, questa sera alle 20:45. Gli azzurri in questo momento stanno lasciando l’hotel che li ha ospitati questa notte per recarsi al Luigi Ferraris. Di seguito i video della partenza del Napoli.

