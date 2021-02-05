Fabian sui social: “Presto sarò con i miei compagni”

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Attraverso una storia su Instagram, Fabian Ruiz ha affermato che presto tornerà con i suoi compagni. Il video riprende il centrocampista azzurro mentre si allena evidenziando il suo ritorno alla routine a Castelvolturno.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE