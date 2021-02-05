Di Marzio su Gattuso: “I giornali mi fanno arrabbiare, i risultati stanno arrivando”

Nicola Vincoli
L’opinionista Gianni Di Marzio ha parlato dell’operato di Gennaro Gattuso a Radio CRC.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

“I giornali mi stanno facendo arrabbiare, Gattuso deve lavorare in pace. I risultati stanno arrivando, si fanno tanti processi”.

