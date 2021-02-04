FOTO – Qui Castel Volturno: lavoro e concentrazione al Training Center

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Buro
-

Dopo la sessione mattutina che ha rimesso in moto gli azzurri in vista della gara di sabato contro il Genoa (clicca qui per il report), ecco anche le foto che arrivano direttamente dal campo di Castel Volturno, sede del training center partenopeo:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE