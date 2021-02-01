Scontro Lukaku-Ibrahimovic: aperta ufficialmente un’inchiesta

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 26: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale clashes with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

La vicenda dello scontro tra Romelu Lukaku e Zlatan Ibrahimovic, avvenuto la settimana scorsa durante il match di Coppa Italia tra Inter e Milan, continua a fare scalpore.

Il procuratore federale Giuseppe Chinè ha per l’appunto aperto un’inchiesta e verrà ascoltato l’arbitro Valeri, direttore di gara dell’incontro e tra i diretti interessati della vicenda.

Fonte: ANSA

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE