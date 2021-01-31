Udinese, l’esordio di Llorente

Scritto da:
Nunzio Mariconda
-

Lo spagnolo ex Napoli, Fernando Llorente, ha esordito con la maglia friuliana in occasione di Spezia-Udinese. E’ subentrato dalla panchina al minuto 61′ al posto di Deulofeu con la 32 come numero di maglia

