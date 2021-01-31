LIVE – Goooooool, Il Napoli passa in vantaggio con Elmas! 1-0 dal Maradona

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Al minuto 32 il Napoli passa in vantaggio con Elif Elmas. Giocata personale, dribbling e conclusione in rete. Grande gol da parte del macedone, che si porta a spasso la difesa ducale. 1-0 dal Diego Maradona.

