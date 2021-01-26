Santacroce annuncia l’addio al calcio: “Grazie sopratutto alla città di Napoli, ai suoi tifosi e a tutti i miei ex compagni”

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Fabiano Santacroce, ex difensore del Napoli, ha annunciato l’addio al calcio sul proprio profilo di Instagram, il suo messaggio:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE