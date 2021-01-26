Cruciani ad Auriemma: “Attaccavi Ancelotti, ma ha fatto meglio di Gattuso”

Scritto da:
Fabio Prezioso
-

Il giornalista Giuseppe Cruciani ha attaccato Raffaele Auriemma durante Tiki Taka, in onda su Italia Uno:

“Attaccavi Ancelotti, ma ora la sua media punti è superiore a quella di Gattuso!”

