Serie A, gli squalificati del prossimo turno: saranno sei in totale

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Di seguito vi riportiamo gli squalificati del prossimo turno di Serie A, il numero venti:

Gosens (Atalanta), Sau (Benevento), Nandez (Cagliari), Kulusevski (Juventus), Samir (Udinese), Magnani (Verona)

