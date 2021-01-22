PRIMA PAGINA – Il Mattino: “Capitano mio capitano, niente lacrime e pedalare”

Ancora dedicata al capitano Lorenzo Insigne la prima pagina del quotidiano di Napoli Il Mattino che torna sul calcio di rigore sbagliato dal ventiquattro azzurro.

