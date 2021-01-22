Osimhen su Instagram: “Torno presto”

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

L’attaccante azzurro ormai positivo al Covid-19 dal 1 Gennaio è pronto a tornare, infatti attraverso un post su Instagram con due emoji ha annunciato il suo presto ritorno in attesa di negativizzazione.

Di seguito il post:

