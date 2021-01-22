Il commovente addio di Milik. Il messaggio su Instagram

Elia Falco
Arek Milik è appena stato ceduto al Marsiglia. Il polacco però, non ha dimenticato la sua avventura vissuta al Napoli, ed ha salutato i tifosi con un video su Instagram dove esprime tutte le sue emozioni della sua esperienza appena terminata.

