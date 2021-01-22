Cm.com- Il Manchester United sulle tracce di Koulibaly

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Secondo quanto riportato da calciomercato.com, Kalidou Koulibaly è un obiettivo del Manchester United per la prossima stagione. Il difensore centrale è legato al Napoli fino al 2023, ma il tecnico Solskjaer spinge per averlo nella sua rosa.

