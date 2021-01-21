TMW – Non solo Lasagna, il Verona chiude un altro colpo in vista del Napoli: i dettagli

Oltre a Kevin Lasagna, il Verona sta chiudendo per Stefano Sturaro dal Genoa. Il calciatore quest’oggi è arrivato in terra veneta per svolgere le visite mediche. Domani firmerà il contratto e arriverà l’ufficialità. Lo riferisce TuttoMercatoWeb.

