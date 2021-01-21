Juventus, Szczesny sui social: “Continuiamo così!”

Alessia Volpe
Wojciech Szczesny, portiere della Juventus, dopo il match di Supercoppa vinto contro il Napoli, ha pubblicato un post sul suo profilo Instagram.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le sue parole: “Un altro pezzo di argenteria! Continuiamo così”.

