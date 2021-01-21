Eurorivale: anche il Granada non trova la vittoria

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Il Granada, prossimo avversario del Napoli ai sedicesimi di Europa League, ha pareggiato in trasferta contro il Villarreal per 2-2 (gol Soldado e Kenedy)

Il Granada è settimo nella Liga con 28 punti dopo 19 giornate.

Fonte: www.sscnapoli.it

