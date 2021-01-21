Da Milano – L’obiettivo azzurro Junior Firpo si allontana dai rossoneri: il motivo

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

L’affare sembrava essere in dirittura d’arrivo, invece Junior Firpo si allontana dal Milan. La trattativa tra le due società procedeva spedita, ma alcune problematiche personali del calciatori hanno raffreddato la pista. Lo riferisce MilanNews.it .

