Venerato: “Rinnovo Insigne? La volontà è di continuare assieme”

Scritto da:
Alessia Volpe
-

Ciro Venerato, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “Dopo Milik, il Napoli si occuperà di Malcuit. Dal 1 febbraio si parlerà dei rinnovi con Maksimovic e di Insigne. La volontà è quella di continuare assieme”.

