LIVE – E’ iniziato il secondo tempo: entra Bernardeschi per la Juve

Roberto Mattia
E’ iniziato il secondo tempo della finale di Supercoppa: unica novità è tra le file della Juventus con l’ingresso di Federico Bernardeschi al posto di Federico Chiesa che ha accusato un problema alla caviglia

