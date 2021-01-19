PRIMA PAGINA – Gazzetta: “Pirlo super rischio”

Scritto da:
Antonio De Filippo
-

La prima pagina della Gazzetta dello Sport mette in risalto in prima pagina il ritorno (con doppietta) di Ibra in campo. Spazio anche alla sfida di domani tra Juventus e Napoli, con Pirlo più che mai in bilico.

ECCO LA FOTO

