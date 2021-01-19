Di Marzio – Quasi fatta per Milik al Marsiglia

Secondo quanto riferito dal giornalista esperto di calciomercato Gianluca Di Marzio, è quasi fatta per l’approdo di Arek Milik all’Olympique Marsiglia. Operazione da 13 milioni + 20% sulla futura rivendita.

