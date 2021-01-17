Live MN – La Fiorentina va vicinissima al gol, colpita la traversa dopo una deviazione!

Scritto da:
Enrico Pennisi
-

Fiorentina vicinissima al pareggio, Venuti va sul fondo e crossa dal lato opposto, dove si fa trovare pronto Biraghi, che tira male, ma il pallone deviato da Manolas finisce sulla traversa che salva Ospina.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE