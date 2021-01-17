Live MN – Fiorentina a un passo dall’1-4, Koulibaly salva sulla linea

Scritto da:
Enrico Pennisi
-

Viola a un passo dal gol, Castrovilli manda in porta Vlahovic con un bel tocco sotto, Ospina è scavalcato, ma Koulibaly salva sulla linea di porta.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE