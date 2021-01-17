Live MN – 5-0 Napoli! Insigne sigla il pokerissimo su calcio di rigore

Scritto da:
Enrico Pennisi
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Castrovilli fa un fallo ingenuo su Bakayoko, l’arbitro assegna il calcio di rigore e il VAR conferma dopo un check. Il capitano calcia perfettamente e Dragowski non può arrivarci nonostante avesse intuito.

