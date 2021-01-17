Live MN – 4-0 Napoli! Zielinski danza sul pallone e segna con un bel tiro da fuori area

Scritto da:
Enrico Pennisi
-

Zielinski sigla la rete del 4-0! Il polacco va in percussione centralmente, mette a sedere Castrovilli con una giocata deliziosa e scarica un destro secco che sbatte sul palo e termina in rete. Azzurri micidiali nelle ripartenze.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE