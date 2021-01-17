FOTO – Nostalgia per Callejon, lo spagnolo passa a salutare lo staff tecnico negli spogliatoi

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Dopo il match terminato 6-0 a favore del Napoli, José Callejon è passato a salutare lo staff tecnico azzurro negli spogliatoi. Lo scatto è stato diffuso sui social.

La foto:

