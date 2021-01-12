Serie A, gli squalificati del prossimo turno: un azzurro out contro la Fiorentina

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Saranno in totale sette i calciatori che non scenderanno in campo nel prossimo turno di campionato.

Parliamo di: Obiang (Sassuolo), Hernani (Parma), Leao (Milan), Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Jankto (Sampdoria), Reca (Crotone) e Rincon (Torino)

