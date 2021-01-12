Coppa Italia, Milan batte il Torino ai rigori: i rossoneri volano ai quarti

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Il Milan vince ai rigore e vola ai quarti di Coppa Italia e giocherà con la vincente tra Fiorentina ed Inter. I rossoneri battono il Torino 5-4 ai calci di rigore: dopo un primo tempo con poche emozioni nella ripresa i rossoneri colpiscono due pali.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE