PRIMA PAGINA – Il Mattino: “Bakayogol”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Al centro della prima pagina dell’edizione odierna de Il Mattino, troviamo un’immagine di Bakayoko mentre esulta.

Il Napoli vince ad Udine, alla Dacia Arena, con la testata improvvisa dell’outsider.

