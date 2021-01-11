Eurorivali – Granada battuto nettamente dal Barcellona

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il Granada, prossimo avversario del Napoli ai sedicesimi di Europa League, è stato sconfitto in casa dal Barcellona per 4-0.

Il Granada è settimo nella Liga con 24 punti dopo 17 giornate.

Fonte: www.sscnapoli.it

