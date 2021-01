Il portale Kosovan Football tramite il proprio account Twitter critica fortemente Gattuso per aver sostituito Amir Rrahmani al termine dei primi 45′:

🇽🇰🇮🇹 Wow. Amir Rrahmani has been subbed by Gattuso.



Is this what a good coach does?

Not playing one of the most promising defenders of #SerieA for a whole season and then take him off because of one error?



Wow! #UdineseNapoli pic.twitter.com/LqBrTBQDOs— Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 | 😷 (@kosovanfooty_EN) January 10, 2021