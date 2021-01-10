TWITTER – Tommaso Starace e Koulibaly lanciano un messaggio ai gufi

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Dopo la partita del Napoli contro l’Udinese Tommaso Starace posta una foto con Kalidou Koulibaly e scrive: “Grande foto con KK per gufare contro i gufi”. Ecco la foto del magazziniere insieme al difensore senegalese:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE