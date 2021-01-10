SOCIAL – Di Lorenzo: “Una vittoria importante, dobbiamo dare continuità”

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Sul proprio profilo Instagram, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, ha festeggiato i tre punti portati a casa in extremis sul campo dell’Udinese grazie al gol di Bakayoko. Ecco come ha commentato: “Una vittoria importante, a cui ora dobbiamo dare continuità“.

